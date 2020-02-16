Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Holdings Increased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 266.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,973 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Omnicell worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,764,000 after buying an additional 344,744 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,999,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 312,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 126,386 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 617,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,599,000 after purchasing an additional 116,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 385,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,844,000 after purchasing an additional 81,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $244,686.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,873.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 9,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $730,332.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,653.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,177 shares of company stock worth $4,684,171. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Sidoti set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.05. The stock had a trading volume of 353,182 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.05. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.30 and a 1 year high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $248.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.69 million. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

