Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 18,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

ODC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.90. 2,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,068. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $272.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.