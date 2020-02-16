Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.44

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.44 and traded as low as $3.41. Ocean Bio-Chem shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 13,013 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Ocean Bio-Chem worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, and waxes; enzyme fuel treatments; private label products; motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, poles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

