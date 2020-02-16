Obyte Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last Week (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $20.73 million and approximately $5,892.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Obyte has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for approximately $28.04 or 0.00286775 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $272.52 or 0.02788337 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00234084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044454 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00049064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00143324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 739,229 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official website is obyte.org

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

