OBITS Achieves Market Cap of $308,743.00 (OBITS)

OBITS (CURRENCY:OBITS) traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, OBITS has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One OBITS token can now be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and OpenLedger DEX. OBITS has a market cap of $308,743.00 and $750.00 worth of OBITS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.58 or 0.03046219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00237169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00045791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00147632 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00022240 BTC.

OBITS’s launch date was December 1st, 2015. OBITS’s total supply is 14,497,286 tokens. OBITS’s official Twitter account is @Open_Bits and its Facebook page is accessible here . OBITS’s official website is www.obits.io . The Reddit community for OBITS is /r/OpenLedgerDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Technology The BitShares platform itself is run and maintained by the BitShares community–an open consortium of individuals and organizations committed to providing universal access to the power of smart contracts. Working together, this community has designed and developed the BitShares platform to include numerous innovative features which are not found elsewhere within the smart contract industry: Price-Stable Cryptocurrencies – SmartCoins provide the freedom of cryptocurrency with the stability of the dollar A SmartCoin is a cryptocurrency whose value is pegged to that of another asset, such as the US Dollar or gold. SmartCoins always have 100% or more of their value backed by the BitShares core currency, BTS, to which they can be converted at any time at an exchange rate set by a trustworthy price feed. In all but the most extreme market conditions, SmartCoins are guaranteed to be worth at least their face value (and perhaps more, in some circumstances). Like any other cryptocurrency, SmartCoins are fungible, divisible, and free from any restrictions. Decentralized Asset Exchange – A fast and fluid trading platform BitShares provides a high-performance decentralized exchange, with all the features you would expect in a trading platform. It can handle the trading volume of the NASDAQ, while settling orders the second you submit them. With this kind of performance on a decentralized exchange, who needs risky centralized exchanges? Industrial Performance and Scalability – Graphene is capable of 100,000 TPS when we pay for the network to go with it High performance blockchain technology is necessary for cryptocurrencies and smart contract platforms to provide a viable alternative to existing financial platforms. BitShares is designed from the ground up to process more transactions every second than VISA and MasterCard combined. With Delegated Proof of Stake, the BitShares network can confirm transactions in an average of just 1 second, limited only by the speed of light. Dynamic Account Permissions – Management for the corporate environment BitShares designs permissions around people, rather than around cryptography, making it easy to use. Every account can be controlled by any weighted combination of other accounts and private keys. This creates a hierarchical structure that reflects how permissions are organized in real life, and makes multi-user control over funds easier than ever. Multi-user control is the single biggest contributor to security, and, when used properly, it can virtually eliminate the risk of theft due to hacking. Recurring & Scheduled Payments – Flexible withdrawal permissions BitShares is the first smart contract platform with built-in support for recurring payments and subscription payments. This feature allows users to authorize third parties to make withdrawals from their accounts within certain limits. This is a convenient way to “set it and forget it” for monthly bills and subscriptions. Referral Rewards Program – Network growth through adoption rewards BitShares has an advanced referral program built directly into its software. Financial networks derive their value primarily from their network effect: more people on the same network increases the value of that network for everyone. BitShares capitalizes on this by rewarding those who sign up new users, and does so in a fully transparent and automated way. User-Issued Assets – Regulation-compatible cryptoasset issuance The BitShares platform provides a feature known as “user-issued assets” to help facilitate profitable business models for certain types of services. The term refers to a type of custom token registered on the platform, which users can hold and trade within certain restrictions. The creator of such an asset publically names, describes, and distributes its tokens, and can specify customized requirements, such as an approved whitelist of accounts permitted to hold the tokens, or the associated trading and transfer fees. Collateralized Bond Market – Integrated peer-to-peer lending The BitShares bond market is an investment marketplace accessible to anyone with an internet connection. In the bond market, you can earn interest with any asset, or take a short position using any other asset as collateral. (Coming Soon) Stakeholder-Approved Project Funding – A self-sustaining funding model BitShares is designed to be self funding and self-sustaining by giving the stakeholders the power to direct where blockchain reserves are spent. BitShares has a reserve pool of 1.2 billion BTS (about $8 million dollars) that automatically grows as transaction fees are collected and the share price rises. Each day, the blockchain is authorized to spend up to 432,000 BTS (about $77,000 per month), which is enough to hire a small team to maintain the network for years, even with no price appreciation. Transferable Named Accounts – Easy and secure transactions Named accounts enable users to easily remember and communicate their account information. We don't use IP addresses to browse the internet or numbers to identify our email, so why shouldn't we have human-friendly account names for our financial transactions? Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus – A robust and flexible consensus protocol Delegated Proof of Stake (DPOS) is the fastest, most efficient, most decentralized, and most flexible consensus model available. DPOS leverages the power of stakeholder approval voting to resolve consensus issues in a fair and democratic way. All network parameters, from fee schedules to block intervals and transaction sizes, can be tuned via elected delegates. Deterministic selection of block producers allows transactions to be confirmed in an average of just 1 second. Perhaps most importantly, the consensus protocol is designed to protect all participants against unwanted regulatory interference. “

OBITS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OBITS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OBITS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OBITS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

