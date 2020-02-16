Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 18,600 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 14,858.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,788,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,410 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,122,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,230,000 after buying an additional 3,171,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,590,000 after buying an additional 1,884,480 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4,816.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,345,000 after buying an additional 1,309,684 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,777,000 after buying an additional 979,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $26.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $48.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

A number of analysts have commented on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

