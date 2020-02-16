Oakbrook Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,168,000 after buying an additional 64,489 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,506,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 65,205 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 439,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,769,000 after purchasing an additional 124,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 107,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 281.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 383,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after purchasing an additional 282,646 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $1,487,752.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TKR opened at $54.09 on Friday. Timken Co has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $58.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Timken Co will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

