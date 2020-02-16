Oakbrook Investments LLC Makes New $365,000 Investment in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 75.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $308,052,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $421.94 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $382.88 and a 12 month high of $505.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $455.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.64.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $534.45 million for the quarter.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

