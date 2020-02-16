Oakbrook Investments LLC Increases Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,082,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $394,017,000 after purchasing an additional 118,469 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 391,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after buying an additional 21,035 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BWA stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average is $38.84.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.