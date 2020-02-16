Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $443,000 Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Oakbrook Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Equinix by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Equinix by 44.0% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 43.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,054,000 after purchasing an additional 130,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total transaction of $111,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.81, for a total transaction of $141,202.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,424.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,159 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,833 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX stock opened at $648.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $593.77 and a 200-day moving average of $565.00. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $399.57 and a fifty-two week high of $636.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their target price on Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.55.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

