Oakbrook Investments LLC Buys 3,100 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 159,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GT. BidaskClub cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Nomura started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

