Oakbrook Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 5,500 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,253,000 after buying an additional 1,184,659 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 10,397.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 194,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after buying an additional 193,075 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 179,194 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDAY stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $79.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CDAY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.69.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

