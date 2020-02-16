NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 25.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,342,443,000 after buying an additional 26,640 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NVR by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after buying an additional 20,555 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth about $34,832,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth about $20,428,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,912.33.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,807.24, for a total value of $5,493,847.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,261.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,839.09, for a total transaction of $3,839,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,821 shares in the company, valued at $6,990,982.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,090 shares of company stock worth $49,685,243 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR traded down $28.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,993.63. 10,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,562.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4,058.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,868.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3,698.49.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $58.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

