Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) is Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 358,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd accounts for 1.5% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,157,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 313,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000.

Shares of NEA opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $14.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

