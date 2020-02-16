NuBits Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last Week (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0729 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and SouthXchange. NuBits has a market capitalization of $801,062.00 and $4,022.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NuBits has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.03111938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00241882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00046708 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00152869 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

