Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 704,800 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 749,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

NOVT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $98.56. The company had a trading volume of 86,197 shares. Novanta has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $98.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.71.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 8,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $716,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,133,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $34,912,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 425,893 shares of company stock valued at $37,327,381 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at $24,763,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after purchasing an additional 149,916 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,966,000 after purchasing an additional 119,851 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Novanta by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,731,000 after purchasing an additional 90,144 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,293,000 after purchasing an additional 64,655 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

