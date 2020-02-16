Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) PT Raised to $45.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nova Measuring Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $42.14.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.83 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,362,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,295,000 after buying an additional 24,174 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 341.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 943,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,965,000 after buying an additional 729,325 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 924,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,955,000 after buying an additional 40,691 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $25,856,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

