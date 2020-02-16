Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Short Interest Update

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ NWPX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.87. 56,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,497. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.70. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $36.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. THB Asset Management bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,731,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

