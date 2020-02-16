Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 80,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Northeast Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

NBN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.17. 4,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,464. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a market cap of $184.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.13. Northeast Bancorp has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $27.58.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 15.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Northeast Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 33,035 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 345,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 34,117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

