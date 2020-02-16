Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $133.47

Northbridge Industrial Services Plc (LON:NBI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $133.47 and traded as high as $152.00. Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at $151.50, with a volume of 13,986 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 150.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 133.56. The company has a market cap of $42.27 million and a PE ratio of -39.87.

In related news, insider Ian Phillips bought 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £2,920.94 ($3,842.33).

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and hires containerized transformers and switchgears, and temporary packaged substations.

