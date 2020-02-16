Nomura Raises Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $100.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price raised by Nomura from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen cut Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.26.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $99.67 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $103.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,939.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 234.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.