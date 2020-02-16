Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) PT Lowered to $26.00 at MKM Partners

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) had its price target lowered by MKM Partners from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Noble Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.25.

NBL opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, Director Scott D. Urban acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,644.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Stover acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Noble Energy by 208.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Noble Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Noble Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

