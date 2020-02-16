NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NMIH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.81.

Shares of NMIH stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. 1,545,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33. NMI has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NMI will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $828,767.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,122.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $257,002.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,371 shares of company stock worth $7,381,063 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in NMI by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 34,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 17,891 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in NMI by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 70,206 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NMI by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 376,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after buying an additional 275,353 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

