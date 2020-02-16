Niobium Coin (NBC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,193.00

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Niobium Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $1,193.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.68 or 0.03153163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00245434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00043950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00152335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin launched on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

