Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Short Interest Down 10.7% in January

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,710,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 9,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Nike alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.54.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $103.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,305,313 shares. Nike has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.91.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nike will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.