Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.27-1.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $406-416 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.79 million.Nice also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.65-5.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NICE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nice from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nice from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nice from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.25.

NASDAQ:NICE traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $179.09. 284,594 shares of the stock traded hands. Nice has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $182.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.01.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nice will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

