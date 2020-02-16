Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Wedbush

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.25.

Get Nice alerts:

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $179.09 on Friday. Nice has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $182.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.01.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nice will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Nice by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nice by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.