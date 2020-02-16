NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Decreased by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,611,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,278,000 after buying an additional 17,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.43.

NEE stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.52. 1,838,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $183.30 and a 12-month high of $279.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

