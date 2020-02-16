Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Short Interest Update

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 663,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:NR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 905,035 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. Newpark Resources has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $9.68.

In other news, CAO Douglas L. White sold 6,145 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $37,300.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul L. Howes acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $87,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,267.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 63,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 699,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 143,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Newpark Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

