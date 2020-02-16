New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 29,895 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,895 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of AmerisourceBergen worth $30,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $1,855,146.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,417 shares of company stock worth $5,743,456. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $94.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $97.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.41.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.