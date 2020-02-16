New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Godaddy worth $25,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Godaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Godaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $61,871.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,248 shares in the company, valued at $673,161.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $38,488.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,226 shares in the company, valued at $8,434,421.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,462 shares of company stock worth $372,963 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $78.39 on Friday. Godaddy Inc has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $82.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.99.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

