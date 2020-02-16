New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,150 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.25% of Casella Waste Systems worth $27,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 407.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,856.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $54.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.47. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $54.88.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

