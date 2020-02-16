New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,296 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.57% of Wyndham Destinations worth $26,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WYND. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its position in Wyndham Destinations by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Wyndham Destinations by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Wyndham Destinations by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 77,116 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:WYND opened at $49.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $53.13.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $35,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.