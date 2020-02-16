New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Argus started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of NRZ stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $17.63. 2,917,342 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $17.63.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,210,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,786,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after buying an additional 1,384,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,928,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,033,000 after buying an additional 983,142 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,039,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after buying an additional 387,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,576,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,945,000 after buying an additional 351,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

