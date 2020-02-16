New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.36

New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and traded as low as $31.85. New Look Vision Group shares last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 1,300 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of New Look Vision Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.94 million and a PE ratio of 29.82.

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada. The company offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses. As of March 18, 2019, it operated a network of 373 stores, including 204 stores in Quebec, 47 stores in British Columbia, 37 stores in Ontario, 25 stores in New Brunswick, 22 stores in Nova Scotia, 13 stores in Newfoundland & Labrador, 7 stores in Prince Edward Island, and 2 stores in Saskatchewan primarily under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, and Iris banners.

