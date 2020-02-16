Network International (LON:NETW) Shares Up 2.1%

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 631 ($8.30) and last traded at GBX 631 ($8.30), 538,238 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 618 ($8.13).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NETW. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Network International from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Network International from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 640 ($8.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Network International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 674 ($8.87).

The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 604.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 575.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.02.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including card solutions, processing and card management solutions, and issuer solutions value added services; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance solutions, direct acquiring and acquirer processing solutions, and a range of value added services.

