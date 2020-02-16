NetKoin (NTK) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

NetKoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, NetKoin has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One NetKoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. NetKoin has a market capitalization of $56,302.00 and approximately $405.00 worth of NetKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00042392 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00421733 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001355 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 271.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006662 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012463 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001405 BTC.

About NetKoin

NetKoin is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. NetKoin’s total supply is 7,426,060,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,453,537,916 tokens. NetKoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NetKoin is www.netkoin.com

Buying and Selling NetKoin

NetKoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NetKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

