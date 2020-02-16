NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ NTGR traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 234,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49. NetGear has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $37.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $252.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 million. NetGear had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NetGear will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $66,660.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of NetGear by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTGR shares. BidaskClub downgraded NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BWS Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective on shares of NetGear in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

