Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) to post $2.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neovasc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.40 million and the lowest is $800,000.00. Neovasc reported sales of $520,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 303.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full-year sales of $3.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $5.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.65 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $11.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neovasc.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVCN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on shares of Neovasc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

NVCN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.61. 99,763 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. Neovasc has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $8.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Neovasc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Neovasc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Neovasc by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 555,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 74,349 shares during the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neovasc (NVCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.