Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.13 Million

Analysts expect Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) to post $102.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.90 million. Neogen reported sales of $97.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Neogen will report full year sales of $425.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $424.30 million to $426.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $450.13 million, with estimates ranging from $447.50 million to $453.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Neogen.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.76. The company had a trading volume of 161,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,021. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.18. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $1,305,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,105 shares in the company, valued at $13,062,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $760,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,055 shares in the company, valued at $13,042,650.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,757 shares of company stock worth $12,117,546. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neogen (NEOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.