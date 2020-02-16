Needham & Company LLC Boosts Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $86.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $78.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.02. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $51.70 and a twelve month high of $79.68.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 308,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,137,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $240,784.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,681,265.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,949 shares of company stock valued at $25,290,546 in the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,142,000 after buying an additional 2,264,949 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

