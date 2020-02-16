NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.80 Million

Equities analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will post $111.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.40 million to $112.19 million. NBT Bancorp reported sales of $111.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $455.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $454.20 million to $456.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $472.60 million, with estimates ranging from $469.60 million to $475.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $113.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

NBTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBTB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 71,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

