National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) Short Interest Down 6.0% in January

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 152,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

NYSE NBHC traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $33.65. 206,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of National Bank by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 327,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 227,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 25,802 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter worth $1,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NBHC shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Sandler O’Neill cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens upgraded National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

