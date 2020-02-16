Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.28). Nabriva Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NBRV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,315 shares. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,616.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 33,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.