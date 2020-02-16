Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,535,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,233,000 after acquiring an additional 509,214 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,782,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,649,000 after acquiring an additional 74,663 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 610,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 477,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,178,000.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $85,904.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Phd Gilbert acquired 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

MYGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Myriad Genetics from to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Leerink Swann cut their target price on Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.16.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $48.40.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

