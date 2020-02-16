Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,820,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 13,670,000 shares. Approximately 17.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,025,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MYGN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.16.

Shares of MYGN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. 853,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,637. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.99. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $85,904.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Phd Gilbert purchased 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 71,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 538,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after buying an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

