Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €227.00 ($263.95) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €260.00 ($302.33) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($284.88) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €246.01 ($286.06).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

