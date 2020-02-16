Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,883 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,406,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 64,664 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 33,427.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,997,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,077 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,548,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 25.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,115,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 228,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

In other news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $382,167.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,983.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 33,025 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $393,658.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,854. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MWA opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

