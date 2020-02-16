Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 823,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

NYSE:MWA opened at $12.35 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 33,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $393,658.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $382,167.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,983.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,951 shares of company stock worth $1,363,854. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 594.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

