Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 696,800 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the January 15th total of 778,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 201,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLI. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $271,904.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,456 shares in the company, valued at $16,654,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $729,763.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,658 shares in the company, valued at $15,930,032.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MLI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,576 shares. Mueller Industries has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $543.84 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

